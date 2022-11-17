Bailey Wright will represent Australia at the tournament whilst Jewison Bennette links up with Costa Rica as they prepare for the ‘group of death’ alongside Spain, Germany and Japan. The pair are the only current Black Cats players away in Qatar and Mowbray hopes they can make their country ‘proud’ at a ‘unique’ tournament.

Mowbray told the club website: “I spoke to them both when we got the news that they were both included. You wish them well.

Jewison Bennette will represent Costa Rica at the Qatar World Cup (Picture by FRANK REID)

“They are both playing for countries that have got tough groups and their aspirations are to go and enjoy the experience and try and make your country proud by putting in good performances. It’s a unique World Cup. Mid-season in a middle eastern country but it will go down in the annals of history.”

Australia will face reigning champions France in their opening game before taking on Tunisia and Denmark in the group-stages. Wright links-up with the Socceroos as one of the more experienced members of the squad and after an injury-hit season on Wearside, Mowbray hopes the defender can make an impact for his country.

“For Bailey, it’s good timing for him now that he has got back in the team.” Mowbray said. “Some injuries have allowed that to happen but it’s given him good game time and I hope he can impact his national team in a World Cup.”

Black Cats fans will also be eagerly monitoring the progress of Costa Rica with new signing Bennette emerging as one of the most exciting young players at the Stadium of Light. Despite being just 18 years of age, Bennette could have a major role to play for his country in Qatar and add to the seven caps he has already received.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright will play for Australia at the World Cup (Picture by FRANK REID)

“Jewison is a young boy who has got wonderful talent.” Mowbray added. “It will be an amazing experience for him and he should go along, enjoy it and see what happens.

“There are some amazing teams in his group but try and do your country proud when you get an opportunity.”