After four and a half years, the FIFA World Cup returns in November with the world’s best footballing nations heading to Qatar. The tournament gets underway on Sunday, November 20, with England getting their campaign underway on Monday, November 21.

Plenty of pubs and bars across the city will be showing the Three Lions as they look to go further than their 2018 appearance, which saw Gareth Southgate’s team reach the semi-final before being knocked out by Croatia, but how can Sunderland fans watch the club’s players throughout the tournament?

Here’s everything you ned to know ...

Every World Cup group game involving Sunderland players and how to watch the fixtures on TV. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Which Sunderland players will be at the World Cup?

Of the current squad, Sunderland fans will be able to watch two Black Cats players play in Qatar. Defender Bailey Wright and his Australia team mates will play against holders France as well as Denmark and Croatia.

And Costa Rica have called up 18 year-old Jewison Bennette to their 26-man squad for the tournament. The Central American team has been drawn against Spain, Germany and Japan in the group stage.

How can Sunderland fans watch Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette at the World Cup?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like previous tournaments, UK coverage for the 2022 World Cup is being split between the BBC and ITV, with the broadcasters only sharing the final on Sunday, December 18.

The BBC will be showing all of Australia’s games, which may involve Bailey Wright. The Socceroos kick off their tournament against France at 7pm UK time on Tuesday, November 22, before playing Tunisia at 10am on Saturday, November 26. Their group stage campaign will conclude against Denmark at 3pm on Wednesday, November 30, at 3pm.