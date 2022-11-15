Played in the middle of winter, this World Cup promises to be a completely unique affair - and a highly unpredictable one to boot. Sunderland have two representatives away in Qatar with Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette representing Australia and Costa Rica respectively.

Domestic football in the Championship and Premier League is taking a back seat for the moment, before the second-tier returns as the tournament progresses into its latter stages. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

When does the FIFA World Cup begin?

The first match of the Qatar World Cup takes place on Sunday, November 20. Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador, with kick-off scheduled to take place at 4pm GMT. England start their journey with the second game of the tournament when they face Iran on Monday, November 21.

Most days during the first two rounds of group stage games will see four games per day - kicking off at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT. The final set of group games will kick-off simultaneously with games scheduled for 3pm and 7pm.

Round of 16 will start on Saturday, December 3 with the Quarter-Finals to start on Friday, December 9.

The semi-finals take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 respectively. The final is scheduled to take place at 3pm on Sunday, December 18.

When do Sunderland players feature?

Wright’s Australia kick-off their tournament against France at 7pm on Tuesday November 22. They face Tunisia at 10am on Saturday, November 26 before their group stage is rounded-off with a clash against Denmark at 3pm on Wednesday, November 30. All three games will be broadcast live on BBC in the UK.

If Australia were to progress from Group D, they would set up a Round of 16 clash with either Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland.

Costa Rica’s tournament begins against 2010 champions Spain at 4pm on Wednesday November 23. They then face a tie against Japan at 10am on Sunday, November 27 before ending the group stages against 2014 champions Germany on Thursday, December 1. That game will be a 7pm kick-off and, like their previous two group games, will also be broadcast on ITV.

If Costa Rica progressed out of what many are describing as the ‘group of death’, then they would face one of Morocco, Croatia, Canada or Belgium.

How will Sunderland benefit financially?

FIFA have set aside £189million to help clubs who have players away on international duty during the tournament. Each club will receive around £9,000 per player for every day they are away on international duty.

However, a club will only receive the full amount if the player was signed within two years of the tournament. Therefore, whilst the Black Cats will receive the full payment for Wright’s participation, they will have to share the money from Bennette’s participation with his previous employers.