Tony Mowbray praised Matty Young for an 'amazing' effort on his first senior appearance against New Mexico United.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper made a string of excellent saves with the score level in the first half, allowing Sunderland to go on and build a 3-0 lead in their second game of the US tour.

Young was beaten by a deflected long-range effort and a penalty, but the head coach was impressed with what he saw.

The head coach was pleased with his side's effort in the extreme heat on Wednesday night, confident that it will help his side cope with the challenging Championship campaign ahead.

Mowbray did not make any changes during the game, and will do the same tomorrow night against North Carolina FC - allowing everyone to get 90 minutes under their belt before they return to Wearside.

"It was similar to the first game. Lots of good stuff from us and lots of stuff we have to keep working on," Mowbray said.

"We are a bit frustrated that we lost two goals in the last four minutes because it would have been fantastic for Matty, who had a brilliant game and in the first half was amazing, to get a clean sheet on his first start.

"So we are disappointed with that but we have won a football match and there was plenty of good stuff. The main thing is they got 90 minutes with no substitutions and in two days' time we will play a totally different team who will hopefully play 90 minutes as well and hopefully there will be no injuries and we will get back to the UK.

"The challenge on this trip is with the heat, the altitude and yet the players are an amazing bunch of guys who fight and work together.

"Full credit to them for coming here and beating a team who have some good attacking players and finding a way to win another game."

