Sunderland continued their pre-season tour of the US with a 3-2 win over New Mexico United on Monday night.

Here, we run you through some of the key talking points...

ALEX PRITCHARD STATES HIS CASE

Pritchard is one of a number of senior Sunderland players whose future has been discussed as potentially being in doubt this summer.

After the way he finished last season and the way he played here, all you can say is that a very high-calibre replacement would be needed. On his first appearance of the tour he was a cut above, quickening the pace of the game with every touch. Just about every chance Sunderland forged had Pritchard at the heart of it, and his assist for Hemir's goal was a delight.

Take Pritchard for granted at your peril: he is the heartbeat of this side when it is at its best.

LIHADJI REMAINS IN SUNDERLAND'S PLANS - FOR NOW

L'Equipe reported earlier this week that both Lihadji and Southampton midfielder Ibrahima Diallo were transfer targets for Qatari side Al-Duhail SC.

While Diallo officially completed his move on Wednesday night, Lihadji was still with Sunderland in New Mexico and was handed a start by Tony Mowbray. Though he was a peripheral figure for much of the game, he got himself on the scoresheet with a close-range finish in the second half.

For now Sunderland appear to be planning for Lihadji being part of the group this season, though it could be one to watch when the tour concludes.

LUKE O'NIEN SHIFTS ACROSS

O'Nien laughed when asked if he we could call him a centre-half at the start of pre-season. Probably, but ask me again in a few hours, was the gist of his reply.

Two games later he was shifting out to left back, and while his long-term future is at the heart of defence his steady performance here could prove useful. While Sunderland remain hopeful Dennis Cirkin will be fit for the start of the season there are no absolute guarantees, and with Aji Alese injured it could be that O'Nien or Lynden Gooch that is asked to fill in. Neither are likely to let Mowbray down.

YOUNG MAKES HIS MARK

With Sunderland's goalkeeping ranks still more than a little depleted, the hugely-talented Matty Young was handed an opportunity to make his first senior appearance in New Mexico.

There were, as you would expect for a 16-year-old on debut, one or two uncomfortable moments. A corner he came for but couldn't quite claim, the odd ambitious pass that didn't find its target. But the lasting impression remains two stunning saves in the first half, the scores at that stage still level and Sunderland finding themselves a little overrun. One low to his left, one high to his right - both goalbound and at some speed. Realistically it will be a while before we see