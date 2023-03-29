News you can trust since 1873
Live

Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Head coach to provide Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard injury updates ahead of Burnley

Sunderland face Burnley in the Championship on Friday with head coach Tony Mowbray set to face questions ahead of the clash.

By James Copley
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:42 BST

Mowbray is set to answer questions at 12:30pm today at the Academy of Light ahead of Sunderland’s game against Burnley on Friday with injury news high on the agenda.

That’s after the news dropped that two of Sunderland’s first-team squad – Dan Ballard and Jewison Bennette – had suffered injuries during the international break.

Here, we’ll have live updates from Mowbray’s pre-Burnley presser as they happen:

Tony Mowbray is set to face the media this afternoon.
Tony Mowbray's presser LIVE: Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard injury latest

Jewison Bennette has been injured

Sunderland have been handed another injury blow over the international break.

Jewison Bennette missed Costa Rica’s last game during the international break after picking up a shoulder injury during training.

That’s according to Central American journalist Kevin Jimenez, the man who originally broke the Bennette to Sunderland transfer story during last summer’s window.

Bennette’s injury will come as a concern to head coach Mowbray after defender Dan Ballard limped off playing for Northern Ireland with a hamstring issue during the international break and is now awaiting a scan.

Whilst the extent of the injuries to Bennette and Ballard are yet unknown, it is likely that the pair will miss Friday’s clash against the Championship leaders Burnley on Friday night at Turf Moor.

The Black Cats currently have eight first-team players on the injured list including Ballard and Bannette alongside Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese and Elliot Embleton.

