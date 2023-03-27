Ballard has started the game as assumes a crucial role in Michael O’Neill’s defence for the European Championship Qualifying campaign, but was forced off minutes into the second half with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

The centre-half spoke to Viaplay after the game and said that he didn’t believe the injury to be serious. However, he is at this stage very clearly doubt for Sunderland’s trip to Championship leaders Burnley on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not too sure yet, I just felt a little something go,” Ballard said. “I’m hoping for the best, I don’t think it’s anything too serious.

“I’ll probably get a scan in the next few days and hopefully I’ll be back playing very soon.”

Fellow Sunderland defender Trai Hume was an unused substitute in the defeat. Any injury to Ballard would be another blow to Tony Mowbray, who is already without Aji Alese for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach was hopeful that Dennis Cirkin would be available after the current break as he recovers from a concussion, and that would free Luke O’Nien to move into the heart of the defence alongside Danny Batth.

January addition Joe Anderson would be another contender, with Mowbray’s options relatively limited in Alese’s absence and after Bailey Wright’s decision to join Rotherham United on loan in the latter stages of the window.