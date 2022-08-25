Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light for an undisclosed fee from Costa Rican side Club Sport Herediano, with Black Cats boss Alex Neil saying he is one for the future.

Here’s what we know about the player:

What’s his background?

Jewison Bennette playing for Costa Rica.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bennette has predominantly played as a left winger during the early stages of his career and represented Costa Rica from under-15s level.

The teenager made his senior debut for Herediano in August 2021 and registered 35 senior appearances for the club last season.

Bennette also has six senior caps for the Costa Rican national side and became the country’s youngest player to feature in a World Cup qualifying match when Los Ticos faced Canada last year.

The winger started for Costa Rica during their 1-0 World Cup play-off win over New Zealand in June, a result which secured their place at this year’s competition.

What type of player is the new Sunderland signing?

At 5 ft 9, Bennette is a quick and nimble winger who likes to run at defenders with the ball.

Last season the winger averaged 8.78 attempted dribbles per match, with a 60% success rate (according to Wyscout) for Herediano.

He predominately likes to run down the flank and cross the ball early with his favoured left foot.

During the last campaign, Bennette averaged 5.09 attempted crosses per match while playing in Costa Rica.

What’s been said about the new Sunderland signing?

Bennette spoke with countryman and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, as well as Costa Rica head coach Luis Fernando Suarez before moving to England.

“I also spoke with the coach,” said Bennette before completing his move to Sunderland. “I called him and thanked him for all the opportunities he gave me, the appreciation and the important games that were important to fulfil this dream.”

Roy Miller, who played for Costa Rica against England in the 2014 World Cup, also believes it will be a good move for the teenager.

“It’s a good opportunity for Bennette,” said Miller.

“What he has shown has been good. You can see that he is focused. He has a mentor in his father who has already played (at a professional level).

“You can think that the English league is physical, with physical players. It remains for him to demonstrate (his abilities), just as he has demonstrated them with the national team, with his club team.

“Although there are very tall, physical players there, that doesn’t mean it will not go well for him. Hopefully he can take advantage of the opportunity.”

Where will Bennette fit in at Sunderland?

After signing a four-year deal at Sunderland, Bennette will be seen as a long-term asset rather than someone who can come straight into the first team.

Following the player’s arrival on Wearside, Neil said: “He is a huge talent and an international player. Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.