Tommy Watson’s contract and agent situation explained after Brighton’s latest bid for the player

Sunderland star Tommy Watson has dominated the headlines this weekend after Brighton submitted a bid for the youngster.

The 18-year-old Easington-born boyhood Sunderland fan looks to be the next cab of the rank at the Academy of Light, which has produced top talents Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil in recent seasons alongside the likes of Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas, Trey Ogunsuyi and Zak Johnson.

However, following Watson’s goalscoring display against Stoke City, Watson found himself on the injured list and has been missing from Régis Le Bris’ squad for several months with Brighton now reportedly placing a bid for the winger. The bid has worried Sunderland fans given Watson’s connection to football agent and former player Ian Harte.

Rumours have begun to resurface suggesting that the winger was represented by ex-Sunderland and Leeds United player Ian Harte. However, The Echo understands this not to be true. Watson is not represented by Harte, though there is a family connection between the two.

Harte caused some controversy with Sunderland fans recently when he suggested during an interview with Sam Allardyce that then-Black Cats winger Jack Clarke, who Harte represents, would “hopefully” be moving on from Sunderland. After the interview aired, Harte moved to explain and clarify his comments but they have not been forgotten by Black Cats fans after Clarke’s big-money move to Ipswich Town last summer

Indeed, Harte took to social media to congratulate Watson on his display against Stoke City, which caused more worry from Sunderland supporters on social media. He posted on X: “Well done, Tommy Watson. Delighted for you with the goals and win today.”

Watson signed a new three-year contract with Sunderland in September 2023, which will run until the summer of 2026. The local lad was the subject of transfer bids from Brighton during last summer’s deadline to the tune of around £2million, which was rejected by Sunderland.