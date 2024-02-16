Three players to have featured for Sunderland and Birmingham City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday's trip to Birmingham City presents the opportunity for a number of familiar faces to show themselves to their former club.

After scoring in the reverse fixture, Jobe will be returning to face his old side for the first time since departing in the summer with Tony Mowbray the man in the dugout for the home side following his sacking at Sunderland in December.

Alex Pritchard was next to follow Mowbray to Birmingham joining a long list of players to have featured for both clubs. Here are three players to have featured for both sides over the years.

Dion Sanderson

The former Wolves academy graduate was destined for the top following a successful loan spell at Sunderland during their League One days. Since then, Sanderson has had a loan spell at QPR and two at Birmingham before joining the Blues on a permanent contract last summer.

The versatile defender has recently joined back into first team training from an ankle injury and could be in the squad for Saturday’s encounter.

Sebastian Larsson

The former Sweden international was a fan favourite at both clubs during his time there, making over 300 appearances over 11 years for the two sides. Larsson, especially during his time at Sunderland, was known as a set piece specialist but contributed massively in all areas of the pitch and his versatility made him one of the first names on the team sheet.

After a six year stay at Sunderland, Larsson moved on to join Hull City before returning to his home country with AIK where he would call it a day on his playing career.

Kevin Phillips

The only Englishman to win the European Golden Shoe, Phillips is rightfully praised as a club legend by Sunderland supporters. Phillips made over 200 appearances for the Black Cats and his 30 goal season in the 1999-2000 campaign will be remembered for time to come.