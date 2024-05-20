Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland transfer headlines that you may have missed with three Black Cats players linked with exits

Anthony Patterson continues to be the subject of transfer interest alongside two other Sunderland players.

Reports have suggested that several clubs are showing an interest in the 23-year-old homegrown goalkeeper. Celtic, Liverpool and Arsenal are all understood to be tracking the North Shields-born man, while Sheffield United are the latest club to be linked following their relegation from the Premier League.

It has been said that The Blades are weighing up an £8million bid for Patterson with Sunderland thought to value him somewhere between £10million and £ 15 million. Black Cats duo Matty Young and Caden Kelly have also been linked with loan moves during the summer transfer window.

League Two club Notts County are keen to sign Young on loan next season as the player looks to take the next steps in his promising career. It is understood that the player’s camp would like Young to continue playing regularly with a view to breaking through into Sunderland’s first team in future seasons.

20-year-old former Manchester City man Kelly has played a key role in a successful campaign for Sunderland’s under-21s, who finished in the Premier League 2 play-off positions before beating West Ham in the quarter-final. Graeme Murty’s side will play Reading on Monday evening with place in the final up for grabs.

Sunderland’s recent retained list revealed that Kelly was set to remain at the Academy of Light next season after the club triggered an option in the player’s deal with reports stating that Kelly is wanted by National League side Halifax on loan.

In terms of incomings, Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with signing West Ham striker Divin Mubama this summer - with the teenager’s contract set to expire at the London Stadium. Sunderland are said to be “frontrunners”.