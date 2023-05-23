News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Three ex-Sunderland players remain at Wigan Athletic with Max Power discussing new deal

The latest transfer and contract news from around the EFL.

By James Copley
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Wigan Athletic have released their retained list ahead of the summer - with plenty of former Sunderland players mentioned.

Wigan Athletic, who will play in League One next season after suffering relegation from the Championship, managed to recently pay their players and staff after a several-week delay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power and Jordan Jones.

Loanee Fletcher, who played for Sunderland during their last Championship relegation season, is set to return to Watford whilst McClean, Jones and Wyke have been announced as under contract for the 2023-24 season in League One.

Most Popular

The club have also stated that former Sunderland captain Max Power - who made 137 for the Black Cats over three seasons - is currently in discussions regarding an "extended registration".

Wigan finished rock bottom of the Championship and would have done so without the four-point deduction imposed on them by the EFL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Related topics:Max PowerWigan AthleticLeague OneCharlie Wyke