Wigan Athletic have released their retained list ahead of the summer - with plenty of former Sunderland players mentioned.

Wigan Athletic, who will play in League One next season after suffering relegation from the Championship, managed to recently pay their players and staff after a several-week delay.

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power and Jordan Jones.

Loanee Fletcher, who played for Sunderland during their last Championship relegation season, is set to return to Watford whilst McClean, Jones and Wyke have been announced as under contract for the 2023-24 season in League One.

The club have also stated that former Sunderland captain Max Power - who made 137 for the Black Cats over three seasons - is currently in discussions regarding an "extended registration".

Wigan finished rock bottom of the Championship and would have done so without the four-point deduction imposed on them by the EFL.

