Sunderland return to Championship action against Middlesbrough this weekend

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their first Championship defeat of the campaign to Plymouth Argyle.

Régis Le Bris will be weighing up some changes after a below-par showing in the second half in particular, but will also be mindful of just how well his team performed in the opening four fixtures. Here we look at three changes he could well make on the day, as well as three that he most likely will avoid at this stage at least…

The changes he might make

Chris Mepham makes his full debut

This looks almost certain to be an enforced change after Dan Ballard limped off at Home Park last Saturday. Ballard had won a header after being thrown up front in search of an equaliser during stoppage time and appeared to fall awkwardly, leaving the pitch thanks to the assistance of two physios. Though the extent of the injury is not yet known, Ballard left the pitch on crutches and with his boot in a brace, so it seems fair to say that he is a doubt for this game. If not available then Chris Mepham appears almost certain to come straight into the starting XI following his deadline-day loan move from Bournemouth, with Leo Hjelde the only other cover in central defence with Aji Alese sidelined. It’s not the ideal circumstances for Mepham to come in but his international and top-tier experience means it shouldn’t be anything he can’t handle.

Alan Browne comes back into the starting XI - perhaps for Chris Rigg

Le Bris’ biggest decision this weekend will again be the make up of his midfield trio. Dan Neil came straight back into the side after his suspension, so far this season Le Bris’ preferred option in front of the back three, where his passing range allows him to find Sunderland’s dangerous wide players in space to do damage on the break.

That meant Alan Browne was very harshly but understandably dropped to the bench, with Chris Rigg essentially undroppable given his current form. So might something give this weekend? Browne won’t come in for Neil, as even when the latter was suspended it was Jobe who dropped deeper. It’s no criticism of Rigg, who was again one of Sunderland’s biggest attacking threats at Plymouth, that this could be a game where he is used as an impact substitute. Browne helped wrestle back some control as Plymouth took charge in the second half and his immense experience and real physicality could be key in a game like this.

Rigg can’t start every game so it’s a case of picking the right one, and he could wreak havoc if the game breaks open and those who started begin to tire late on. Make no mistake, though, there’s every chance Le Bris sticks with the same shape and personnel.

Ian Poveda returns to the squad

Poveda was a surprise absentee on Saturday, with Le Bris revealing afterwards that the winger had experienced some discomfort in his thigh while playing for the U21s. The injury is not thought to be serious and providing he trains well this week, he’ll likely come back into the squad.

And the ones he probably won’t

Wilson Isidor makes his full debut

Isidor has been steadily building his match fitness since arriving and had a couple of chances at Plymouth, heading a Romaine Mundle cross into the ground and over the bar and not quite reaching a Patrick Roberts cross shortly before Joe Edwards scores the winner at the other end.

There are some promising signs from Isidor, who has pace and some presence. Saturday was one of Eliezer Mayenda’s quieter games this season but he still made some good runs and having performed so well, Le Bris is likely to give him another opportunity.

As with Rigg, there’s an acceptance that Mayenda can’t play every game and Isidor will get his chance at some stage. But especially against a team of Middlesbrough’s quality, it would be a surprise to see Mayenda drop out given how hard he works off the ball and how well he understands Le Bris’ pressing demands.

Salis Abdul Samed makes his full debut

Le Bris said last Thursday that Samed had not yet started full training as he recovers from a minor knock, and that he hoped he will be fit in around ‘seven to ten days’. That means he is in something of a race to be fit for this weekend and as such, it’s very difficult to see the Sunderland head coach throwing him into the starting XI even if he is able to make the bench.

Similarly, Milan Aleksic will almost certainly have to settle for a place on the bench. Having been away with Serbia during the international break, this is his first full week of training with his new team mates and Le Bris will likely drop him in carefully and steadily as he adjusts to a new league and language.

Rip it up and start again

Le Bris showed no hint of getting carried away as Sunderland started the season in superb form, and he most certainly was not overly downbeat after they fell to their first league defeat. The head coach said there was a lot to learn from the game but don’t expect him to make any sweeping changes - he will almost certainly keep faith with the core of his side and the shape and principles that have underpinned such a promising start.