This is when Sunderland's Papa John's Trophy clash with Manchester United U-21s at the Stadium of Light will take place

Sunderland will host Manchester United Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy next week, it has been confirmed.

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 4th October 2021, 2:18 pm

The original date for the fixture was postponed due to international call-ups during the last international break.

A date has now been set for the Stadium of Light clash.

Lee Johnson’s side will host the Red Devils on Wednesday 13 October (KO 7pm).

Sunderland will host Manchester United Under-21s next week. Picture by FRANK REID.

SAFC confirmed ticket information would be announced in due course.

It will be the second group game for Sunderland, they face Lincoln City on Tuesday evening.

