This is when Sunderland will face Millwall in rearranged Championship clash
Sunderland’s rearranged game against Millwall will take place on Saturday, 3 December.
The pair will face off in the Championship at the Stadium of Light after the original game was postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.
However, it has now been announced that Tony Mowbray’s men will host Gary Rowett’s side at 12.30pm on Saturday, 3 December at the Stadium of Light.
The clash was initially pencilled in for Saturday, 10 September before the football-wide postponement.