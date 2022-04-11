The two sides were level at 1-1 when a cross from substitute Gavin Whyte was met by Brown deep inside the box. It looked as if the Cardiff City loanee had given his side what could have been a crucial lead in the race for the top six, but Patterson raced across his line to claw clear of danger.

Sunderland would go on to seal the win when substitute Elliot Embleton scored in the 89th minute, lifting the Black Cats into the top six.

Though the race for the play-offs in one of the most competitive League One divisions in modern history remains too close to call, Sunderland now have a four-point advantage on Karl Robinson's side and have played a game less.

Patterson also made a strong early save from Mark Sykes and while Neil felt that was one he expected the 21-year-old to make, he said that the 21-year-old's performance was a reflection of his significant talent.

"He is a very, very good shot stopper," Neil said.

"The second one in particular was a great save. The first one, I would expect him to get there, it's from distance and he can see it the full way, albeit he shows he is agile enough to get across.

"The second one is an excellent save, and as I've said before these games between teams at the top end of the division are going to be defined by key moments.

"That was a key moment, and he made the difference for us.

"We then had a key moment of our own up the other end and that proved to be the difference in the game.

"That's the difference between winning and losing so often at this level. How many times do you see it where you play really well, concede one chance and lose the game - it's happened to us since I've been here.

"Thankfully we found ourselves on the right side of it on Saturday."

Patterson has now started every league game since Alex Neil's arrival, having initially being recalled from a successful loan at National League side Notts County in

January following Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge testing positive for COVID.

Patterson now has fifteen League One appearances for the Black Cats this season, and has kept six clean sheets.

Five of those have come in his last seven appearances under Neil, under whom the club's defensive record has improved considerably.

Neil said the form of Patterson and a number of other youngsters in the squad amid the pressure of a promotion race underlined their promise.

"He's a young kid, this is his first season at this level and he's got a lot ahead of him," Neil said.

"To be competing where we are, to have the burden of the expectation we have with Sunderland, and perform at the same time, you need to be made of stern stuff.