Having taken an early lead through Jack Clarke, Sunderland were pegged back by the Cottagers, but held on to set-up a deserved replay against Marco Silva’s side. That game will be played at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clash with Fulham will be broadcast on BBC One with the winning side set to net £120,000 from the FA. If Sunderland were to overcome Fulham on Wednesday, then that would set-up a highly-anticipated clash with Leeds United on Tuesday, February 28 (7:45pm kick-off).

Sunderland face Fulham in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday (Picture by FRANK REID)