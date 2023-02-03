This is how much Sunderland will earn from Fulham FA Cup game and potential Leeds United tie
The Black Cats earned a creditable draw away at Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.
Having taken an early lead through Jack Clarke, Sunderland were pegged back by the Cottagers, but held on to set-up a deserved replay against Marco Silva’s side. That game will be played at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.
The clash with Fulham will be broadcast on BBC One with the winning side set to net £120,000 from the FA. If Sunderland were to overcome Fulham on Wednesday, then that would set-up a highly-anticipated clash with Leeds United on Tuesday, February 28 (7:45pm kick-off).
That game will also be broadcast on BBC One and would mean Sunderland receive a further £125,000 in broadcast payments. A win in the Fifth Round would net the Black Cats an extra £225,000 from the competition’s prize fund that is shared out among every team that enters the FA Cup.