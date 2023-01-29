They had been loud and proud all afternoon but the decibels went up another level a few moments before as Sunderland crunched into one, then two, and then a third successful challenge near the centre circle.

A pretty fitting ending it would have been, too.

It was no stunt when Tony Mowbray introduced the 15-year-old from the bench. Nor had it been at Shrewsbury Town, his side losing at the point of making the change.

For sure it said something about a lengthy injury list and a lack of depth (more on that later) but Mowbray brought him on because he felt he could bring energy and drive. His side were tiring but even now, he didn't want them to sit off and just hope for the best.

He almost nicked it. In the end Sunderland had to rely on another of their young talents to secure a replay, Anthony Patterson producing a superb double save to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic and then Willian.

This was a cup tie that could have gone either way but that in itself was credit to Mowbray and his side. They lived dangerously at times and particularly in those closing stages, with Mitrovic a constant threat around the box and Patterson regularly called into action.

You couldn't say there was a gulf between the two teams, though, and even when on the ropes Sunderland found ways to swing punches. A touch more composure and they would have landed a few, too.

Jack Clarke celebrates Sunderland's early goal

Patrick Roberts and Amad looked every bit as dangerous as they do in the Championship, while both Dan Neil and Edouard Michut were accomplished in their midfield battle. Trai Hume was tenacious and Dan Ballard towering, his goal line block arguably the most impressive moment in a game full of individual flair and technical quality.

Sunderland are on the up and the plaudits for neutrals were flowing. Exactly a year on form losing 6-0 at Bolton Wanderers, pundits were queuing up to praise the bravery and the enterprise. For those of us who have kicked every ball along the way, it is scarcely credible that they are able to handle the ball with such composure and confidence against this calibre of opposition.

The last time Sunderland played at this ground they were a team already relegated from the Championship, limping into the League One wilderness. They are a different animal now, and the secret is out.

"The direction I give these players is to be brave," Mowbray said afterwards.

"It fits in with the motto of this club, they want the coach to be bold and to play young players, and to play a brave brand of football. "Don't be afraid, play 5-4-1 and sit off all game, let's go and see if we can take them on. I think we did that today for long spells and it will only stand the young players in good stead moving forward."

The fear is that when the dust settles on this campaign, this afternoon has the potential to be a sliding-doors moment and not in a positive sense.

When Ross Stewart darted to put his opposition defenders under pressure, it was clear within seconds that something had gone badly wrong. So painful was the initial sensation the Scot looked behind him to see if he had been struck. The reality was far worse, an achilles 'pop' that Sunderland fear could be a complete rupture. Days after Corry Evans saw his season brought to a premature end, Sunderland's talisman is facing a battle of his own to feature again.

First and foremost it is the most bitter of blows for a striker who has seen years of toil and graft bring him to the point where his career was about to take off and where top-tier football was beginning to look inevitability rather than a possibility. His response to one serious injury was to return and score in just about every game and now he is going to have to do it all again. It's quite simply gutting.

It leaves his club back walking the finest of tightropes. Joe Gelhardt is a hugely exciting, high-calibre addition but he is now the club's only centre-forward and he is yet to kick a ball. Rigg's cameo at Craven Cottage was exciting and deserved but Mowbray is light both in experience and just quite simply in numbers.

Sunderland have had an excellent campaign to this point, banishing any fears of an instant return to the third tier. Beyond the strong points haul, they have played with a tempo and an attacking intent that few could have anticipated.

When Mowbray says his young squad needs help, you know he means it.

Pierre Ekwah made a very steady debut (it certainly wasn't obvious that this was in fact his professional debut) and with Isaac Lihadji travelling to London with his new team-mates, it has been a broadly positive transfer window so far.

Stewart's absence, though, will cast a long shadow if Sunderland are unable to make some inroads before Tuesday night.

Sunderland have made it pretty clear that they are in no rush, for the play-offs or for the Premier League and that's OK - this is proving to be a journey to savour.