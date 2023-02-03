Lihadji has signed a two-and-a-half year deal on Wearside but the club are still going through the full process of his registration.

The winger has a meeting which should finalise that process, after which Sunderland will make a decision as to whether he travels down to join the team or stays on Wearside to prepare for next weekend.

Anderson will travel with the team and could be on the bench, though Mowbray also hopes to have Dennis Cirkin to call upon.

Mowbray said both are players for the long term at the club and will need time to settle, but added that their quality has been immediately obvious in training.

"Joe will be with us tomorrow, and Isaac might be depending on this afternoon," Mowbray said.

"It's important that they get a feel of the group, the team, matchday and the messages that we have in terms of how we want to play.

Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji

"Circumstances will dictate when they're involved.

"We're talking about centre-halves and after this game we'll have Luke O'Nien back available - Joe Anderson is going to be behind him [at this stage]. Yet what I've seen of Joe Anderson in training, he's got a lovely left foot and in my eyes he's a real modern defender.

"If you're a team that wants to control the ball, he can see where the press is coming from and pick that pass, and all of a sudden he's got you through that first line of their press and into your forward players.

"He's going to be a real big positive for us moving forward but whether that's next week or next season, I can't say at this moment.

"But you can see the quality on the training ground straight away."

