'They'll tonk us' - Sunderland fans express concern ahead of Leeds United clash despite Derby County win
Sunderland defeated Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday in the Championship - and fans were quick to react on social media!
Jobe Bellingham put Sunderland ahead in the first-half with a thunderous long-range effort that flew past Derby keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom. Wilson Isidor then doubled the Black Cats’ lead in the second half after good work down the left for Romaine Mundle.
Sunderland are now top of the league after West Brom lost to Middlesbrough. The Black Cats will now face Leeds United next at the Stadium of Light this Friday. Ahead of the game, however, supporters have expressed some concerns despite winning against Derby County.
Here’s what Sunderland fans are saying on social media after the win on Tuesday evening:
Des said: “Patterson, Mepham, Mundle all very good. Not at our best but couple bits of magic the difference.” John added: “Brilliant result, way to bounce back and hit the top of the league… well done SAFC.”
Hannah added: “Perfect response from Saturday. Despite the sluggish start.” NC Bulldog added: “A little worried about the defence long term but not much to complain about. Can’t wait til Friday.”
Jon Phillips said: “Average performance against a poor team but in games like that we now have the bit of quality to get over the line. Patterson immense. Mundle excellent and Jobe's goal was a thing of beauty.”
PghMackem said: “Weakest overall performance of the season, though professional. Didn't pull a traditional Sunderland, mind, so very encouraging from that point of view. Priceless result, think we're better than this though.”
Amad Mackem wrote on social media: “Not the best performance but you've got to beat those lower mid-table teams at home, and we did. A little worried ahead of a bigger game on Friday that we looked drained, especially Rigg and Roberts. Would like to see earlier (and more pro-active) substitutions.”
Wesley Allan said: “Play like that against Leeds and they’ll tonk us… improvements needed. Far too many mistakes.”
Rockawayy added on X: “Steady, pretty clinical. Bellingham’s strike a moment of class between the two first half. Early goal second half allowed us to drop back & absorb the pressure. Professional performance, Mundle/Jobe probs best players.”
Deano added: “Can't complain too much when we're winning but a poor performance. The setup from the 1st few games seems to have gone in favour of just sitting back, letting teams have all of the ball. Think we should be more forward thinking at home against crap opposition.”
Ian Banks wrote: “A positive response, not at our best, but I'll take it. We finally seem to have a striker, but Poveda is already looking like a waste of a shirt. Please tell me he's just on a one year contract.”
Simon Easter said: “I feared the worst with the way we wasted the ball first half, but I'll happily take 2-0 on an indifferent performance.”
Neil Tansey added: “First half wasn't great, sloppy passes etc as soon as Jobe scored the nerves settled. Second half was as you'd have expected the first to go really. Maybe the light show distracted them in the first!”
