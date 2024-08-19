Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Clarke continues to be the subject of widespread speculation this summer.

Sunderland talisman Jack Clarke put in yet another eye-catching display on Sunday afternoon as the Black Cats coasted to an emphatic 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.

Despite failing to get on the score sheet himself, the winger put in a typically tricky display, and turned provider for Eliezer Mayenda’s second as Regis Le Bris’ side sealed all three points at a canter in their first home game of the season.

But as Clarke’s influence continues to grow, so does the speculation surrounding his future on Wearside. For months now, there has been simmering talk about the prospect of the 23-year-old leaving Sunderland this summer, and three separate transfer reports in recent days have once again stoked fears over a possible exit.

On Saturday, Mike McGrath of The Telegraph took to X to suggest that one of the interested parties in prising Clarke away from the Stadium of Light are the attacker’s boyhood club, Leeds United.

Writing in a post, the reporter said: “Leeds United well aware of Jack Clarke in their search for a winger, having come through the Leeds ranks and loan back. Sunderland forward has also had Premier League interest this window and is one to watch before the window closes.”

Leeds are understood to be in the market for a new wide forward following the departure of Crysencio Summerville, who left Elland Road earlier in the window to join Premier League outfit West Ham.

Clarke is a product of Leeds’ academy system, and made his first team breakthrough in Yorkshire before sealing an ill-fated permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur, the club Sunderland would eventually sign him from, in 2019.

McGrath’s update was then supplemented by a report from Alan Nixon on Sunday, who stated that the Black Cats are eager to hand Clarke a new contract on Wearside, but as yet have failed to reach an agreement with the player and his representatives.

Writing on his Patreon page, the renowned journalist said: “Sunderland want to give star man Jack Clarke a new deal – but are struggling to sort out terms.”

He added: “The Black Cats are keen to give Clarke a rise but have yet to come up with fresh terms that appeal to his camp.”

And finally, on Monday, Football Insider weighed in on Clarke’s future with a report of their own, reiterating Leeds’ interest in a potential swoop, and further suggesting that the winger has rejected the offer of a new contract from his current employers.

Last week, rumours circulated online claiming that Clarke had put pen to paper on a fresh two-year extension to his deal with Sunderland, but The Echo understands that there is no truth to these suggestions at the present moment in time.

The Black Cats value Clarke at around £25 million, and it is believed that unless a bid in that region is tabled between now and the end of the window, they will not be tempted into a sale.

Speaking recently, manager Regis Le Bris emphasised his desire to hang on to his star man in the coming weeks, saying: “I think his position with us is perfect. Let's not change anything! Stay with us, keep growing because we need this kind of player. The rest, I don't know. He's an important player for us, for sure.”