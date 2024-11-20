Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Sunderland AFC news, via Tom Nichols and Will Jeffries.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regis Le Bris will make wholesale changes when Sunderland visit Millwall this weekend – and it won’t be through choice.

The Frenchman’s starting line-up has been fairly consistent so far this season but with injuries and suspensions eating into his squad, the Black Cats starting line-up is set to look markedly different. Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham are all suspended while Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne will miss the game due to injuries picked up against Coventry City.

This could be the side Le Bris sends out at the New Den.

Goalkeeper – Anthony Patterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson looks set to come back into the starting XI replacing Simon Moore after missing four games through injury. Moore conceded just two goals in his four starts but Sunderland fans will be happy so see Patterson return.

Right Back – Luke O’Nien

The utility man could fill in at right back for the suspended Trai Hume this weekend. O’Nien previously has had spells in the role so he should slot in comfortably.

Centre Back – Chris Mepham

The highest rated centre back in the Championship this season according to WhoScored with a rating of 7.11, Mepham keeps his place in the team.

Centre Back – Daniel Ballard

Ballard comes back into the team for the first time since getting injured at Plymouth two months ago. The centre back has started Northern Ireland’s last two games completing a full 90 minutes in each game.

Left Back – Dennis Cirkin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cirkin has had a brilliant season so far, scoring two goals and assisting one while being defensively solid. Cirkin will be hoping he can score another at The Den as he did two seasons ago.

Central Midfield – Chris Rigg

Rigg takes the right-hand side spot in the midfield three. The 17-year-old will be hoping he can add to his three-goal tally.

Central Midfield – Dan Neil

Neil will be sitting at the base of the midfield screening the back four. The captains experience will be vital at a hard away ground, especially with debutant Milan Aleksic next to him.

Central Midfield – Milan Aleksic

The Serbian arrived in the summer from FK Radnicki 1923 for £3 million, however Aleksic is yet to play a single minute of Championship football. The 19-year-old is in line to make his debut in red and white, replacing suspended Jobe Bellingham.

Left Wing – Tommy Watson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson is in line to come in for Romaine Mundle. The 18-year-old has only started one championship game, but his performances for the U23’s warrants a run in the first team for Watson.

Striker – Wilson Isidor

Sunderland’s top scorer with five goals this season, Isidor retains his place in the starting 11. Isidor scored a lovely goal last time out against Coventry and he will be hoping he can extend his goal tally.

Right Wing – Eliezer Mayenda

Predominantly a striker, Mayenda can also fill in on the wing, which is a real possibility due to Roberts’ suspension. Mayenda hasn’t started a game since September but it is likely he will return.