Sunderland number one Anthony Patterson has been at the centre of widespread debate among supporters in recent times.

For a long while now, it has been a broadly accepted truth that Anthony Patterson is Sunderland’s undisputed first choice goalkeeper. The academy graduate has established himself as a mainstay of the Black Cats’ first team picture in recent seasons, and beyond a revolving cast of understudies, the club have done little to challenge his position between the sticks.

Generally speaking, that has not necessarily been a bad thing. Indeed, Patterson’s performances have been of a level that has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of high-profile Premier League suitors in recent times, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Wolves all touted as admirers at various points.

But in recent weeks, there seems to be a growing discontent among some sections of the Sunderland fanbase - a simmering murmur that perhaps the Black Cats need to be considering alternative options. There are those who repeatedly criticise Patterson for his kicking ability, others who do not believe that he commands his area well enough.

Of course, many of a Mackem persuasion are perfectly happy with Patterson’s contributions, and would highlight his largely exemplary shot-stopping record, and the fact he remains, in the estimations of many neutrals, one of the finest goalkeepers that the Championship has to offer.

With that in mind, we’ve put the question to fans - do Sunderland need to sign another goalkeeper to challenge Anthony Patterson? Some 481 readers of The Echo responded, and the results could hardly have been narrower. Of those polled, 52% would ideally like to see the Black Cats sign an upgrade on the 24-year-old, while 48% are of the opinion that he is performing perfectly well and that no action is required in the transfer market.

For his part, Patterson has made it clear that he is fully committed to seeing out Sunderland’s current push for promotion under Regis Le Bris. Speaking recently, he said: “I think we've got what it takes to kick right on and be right up at the top spots by the end of the season. I think if you ask any of the lads really, I think they'll all say the exact same thing. I think the aim is promotion this year for all the lads. It's a great feeling around the club, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great, so it's going well.

"I think especially this season we've got something really special within the group and I think we've got a lot of great quality in the team as well. So yeah, it's a great feeling to be in and around it and long may it continue.”

It is also worth reiterating that Sunderland themselves seem perfectly satisfied with Patterson’s work, and have given no indication that they would be willing to cash in on their number one any time soon. To that end, the stopper is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028.