Here, we look at the key questions facing Alex Neil and the club this week...

What's the latest with injuries - and who might be back on Saturday?

Neil is 'very, very hopeful' that Alex Pritchard will be back against Cambridge after stepping up his return from a calf problem on the training ground this week.

Alex Pritchard is hoping to make a return to the Sunderland XI for the final three League One games

The 28-year-old has of course now only played seventy minutes of football in the last six weeks so his workload will have to be carefully managed, but his return would be crucial for Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Callum Doyle, Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku have been recovering from illness. While all three have a chance of featuring again this season, they will be major doubts for the weekend at least.

Time looks to be against Aiden McGeady playing a significant role in the run-in as even when fit he will be well short of match fitness. Neil expected to know more having assessed whether the winger was able to step up his workload at the Academy this week.

What's the latest on Thorben Hoffmann's future?

Hoffmann revealed in his regular Kicker column this week that there is a clause in his loan deal whereby he automatically signs for the club if he makes two more league appearances and the club is then promoted.

With Anthony Patterson playing so well, the former looks unlikely at the moment. I don't think that necessarily rules out a deal, though.

It's been a frustrating few months for Hoffmann but COVID complications have been the key reason for that and his column underlined just how heavy a toll illness took on him.

He's shown at times he's a talented goalkeeper and a top character.

Whether Sunderland would look to commit such funds in League One and whether the player wants to fight for his place at that level would be the key calls if promotion isn't won.

After Alex Neil's comments on Ross Stewart being fatigued - might he look to rest him this weekend?

While Neil said he had a lot of sympathy for Stewart who is clearly a touch jaded, he also hinted that he expected the Scot to go again.

In key positions Sunderland didn't get the cover they needed in January and the stakes are probably too high now for Stewart to sit out.

Neil might hope at some stage his team plays their way into a position within a game where he can mix it up, possibly by moving Jack Clarke or Patrick Roberts into the central role.

We've learnt quickly that Neil always has a surprise up his sleeve, though.

What other changes to the side might we see?

Cambridge play a 4-2-3-1 generally so Neil might be tempted to match them up, which would certainly bring Danny Batth back into contention.

From there it will be a question of which attacking players Neil feels are best suited to the challenge.

And the big one - will Sunderland get into the play-offs?

Given that Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers play on Saturday, I think two wins from the last three will be enough.