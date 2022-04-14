Sunderland boss gives this Aiden McGeady injury update
Aiden McGeady is making better progress in his recovery but Alex Neil admits it is still too early to tell whether he will be able to feature for Sunderland again this season.
The 36-year-old has not featured since last November due to a knee ligament issue and has endured some setbacks in his scheduled return.
With five games left in the regular campaign the winger is clearly facing a battle to regain match fitness once he is able to make a return to full training.
Sunderland's head coach is hopeful that he will take the next steps in his comeback at the Academy of Light next week.
“I did say we were really reliant on Aiden’s rehab, as much as anything else,” Neil said.
“He’s made better progress in the last seven days, and I anticipate him being on the grass in the next week, although potentially not with us.
“I’m hopeful that in the next week, he might start joining in training again, but it’ll be really reliant on how he goes over these next few steps in terms of what he looks like over the next couple of days, when he gets up to his high speed and all of that type of stuff. It’ll be a case of how he reacts to that.”
The Sunderland head coach added that he did not at this stage have any new injury concerns ahead of Shrewsbury Town’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, as the Black Cats look to build on their strong run of recent form.