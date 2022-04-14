The 36-year-old has not featured since last November due to a knee ligament issue and has endured some setbacks in his scheduled return.

With five games left in the regular campaign the winger is clearly facing a battle to regain match fitness once he is able to make a return to full training.

Sunderland's head coach is hopeful that he will take the next steps in his comeback at the Academy of Light next week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady

“I did say we were really reliant on Aiden’s rehab, as much as anything else,” Neil said.

“He’s made better progress in the last seven days, and I anticipate him being on the grass in the next week, although potentially not with us.

“I’m hopeful that in the next week, he might start joining in training again, but it’ll be really reliant on how he goes over these next few steps in terms of what he looks like over the next couple of days, when he gets up to his high speed and all of that type of stuff. It’ll be a case of how he reacts to that.”