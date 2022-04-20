Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old stopper joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich in the summer and has made 23 League One appearances since the move.

There was an option for Sunderland to make the move permanent at the end of this season, yet that avenue now appears less likely with Hoffmann losing his place to Anthony Patterson.

In his latest column for German publication Kicker, Hoffmann has gone into detail about testing positive for Covid, losing his place and Lee Johnson’s sacking at the end of January.

Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann. Picture by FRANK REID.

"Despite the vaccinations on November 27, 2021, we are struggling with quite a few symptoms starting on January 6,” said Hoffmann when explaining how the virus affected him and his family.

“And it also hits us and many of my team-mates more or less. Although according to the regulations we could have postponed our upcoming games, the team has to play. And it’s not going well, we’re dropping very important points by drawing 3-3 with Wycombe and 1-3 to Lincoln.

“I myself am coming back after seven days of quarantine. But another test on the eighth day is positive. Nevertheless, I played the following day and after a negative test this time against Accrington. We don’t win, the game ends 1-1. I don’t feel well, I feel a tightness in my chest and my energy level is completely down. Nevertheless, I put in a good performance on the pitch and the next game is a great win against Portsmouth and we are second place in the table. However, I am physically anything but at 100 per cent, but of course I want to help the team.

“One week later, the big crash. We lost 6-0 away to Bolton and everything that could go wrong did go wrong, while the opponents did everything well. Our coach Lee Johnson is fired, surprisingly for all of us. It was he who brought me to Sunderland. A bad omen for what is to come?

“First, we’ll get the legend Jermain Defoe on Deadline Day. 40,000 spectators want to see the former Tottenham star, who then ended his career at the end of March, in the stadium. And they go home disappointed: without a coach and without any game ideas, we lose 1-2 to Doncaster and slip to third place in the table.”

Hoffmann’s symptoms worsened in the middle of February before he returned to Germany for tests.

In that time Sunderland appointed Alex Neil as their new head coach, while Patterson, who was recalled from a loan spell at Notts County, received the opportunity to impress between the sticks.

Since then Patterson has played every minute under Neil, with Hoffmann losing his place in the starting XI.

“I myself am physically worse and worse; shortness of breath, dizzy spells, aching limbs, headaches and chills have joined the existing symptoms,” added Hoffmann when describing his struggles back in February.

“I speak to my goalkeeper coach and say that I no longer feel able to play and adequately support the team. A few days later, I was sent to Munich for examinations and treatment.

“By mid-February, I am finally fit again. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the club. We have slipped down the table, are in seventh place, and a new coach is in place. He’s pursuing a different concept and I’m taking a seat on the bench together with my team-mate Leon Dajaku, with whom I came from Germany. Whew.

“After the physical misery thanks to Corona, I now have to cope with a new situation. Everyone knows that, especially in soccer, only the here and now counts.

"Despite strong performances, there’s currently no chance for me to get back in goal. At the same time, it would only have taken two games to 25 for the joint purchase option to take effect in the event of promotion and to play for SAFC in the long term. Such an experience is brutal, but part of the soccer business.

“How do I deal with it? Like any professional, I want to play. And I want to do it here, right up in the North East of England, at this legendary and, in a positive sense, “crazy club.”

"We’re currently in sixth place - which would qualify us for the play-offs. I was brought in to help us get promoted, also with my experience from FC Bayern. That’s my commitment. Above all, our unique fans deserve this, because they are already Champions League-ready.

“I’m training hard, doing lots of extra sessions to keep myself in top shape and prepare for the next step. Let’s see what’s still to come.”

Hoffmann's last match came for Sunderland’s under-23s side as they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley in March.

The German hasn't even been on the bench for the first team in their last two matches against Shrewsbury and Plymouth, with Lee Burge returning to the squad.

When asked about Hoffmann's absence following the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury last week, Neil said: “Hoff was ill this morning. He saw the doctor at ten o’clock and I think he’s been given some tablets. Callum Doyle was ill today, and Leon Dajaku has been ill recently too.