The stunning 9,700-mile commitment Sunderland fans will make after Portsmouth and Derby County promotions

By Mark Carruthers
Published 28th May 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland now know all of their Championship opponents for the 2024/25 season.

Southampton’s play-off final win over Leeds United now means Sunderland now all of the opponents they will face in the Championship next season.

A goal from former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong ensured the Saints returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking and condemned Leeds to a second consecutive season in the second tier.

There will be some familiar faces back in the Championship after Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town all made an immediate return from the top flight. Sunderland will also renew acquaintances with former League One rivals Portsmouth and Oxford United and will also meet Derby County for the first time since 2018 after they secured a runners-up spot in the third tier.

That all means a serious commitment from Black Cats supporters as they prepare to follow their side around the country next season - but what is the total distance they will travel to and from away games during the campaign?

Sunderland to Blackburn Rovers round-trip: 292 miles

1. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Sunderland to Blackburn Rovers round-trip: 292 miles

Sunderland to Burnley round-trip: 230 miles

2. Burnley - Turf Moor

Sunderland to Burnley round-trip: 230 miles

Sunderland to Bristol City round-trip: 588 miles

3. Bristol City - Ashton Gate

Sunderland to Bristol City round-trip: 588 miles

Sunderland to Cardiff City round-trip: 620 miles

4. Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium

Sunderland to Cardiff City round-trip: 620 miles

