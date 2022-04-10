The Black Cats were withstanding an increasing amount of pressure midway through the second half against play-off rivals Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Had Alex Neil’s side fallen a goal behind, it was hard to see them coming back to take all three points.

In the 66th minute the home fans thought their side had landed a significant blow as substitute Gavin Whyte clipped a cross to the back post and defender Ciaron Brown came charging in to make a clean connection with his headed effort.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson clears the ball against Oxford. Picture by FRANK REID

Thankfully for Sunderland, goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was alert to claw the ball off his line and avert the danger.

It was a defining moment as Sunderland grabbed a dramatic winner courtesy of Elliot Embleton’s 89th-minute finish, opening up a four point gap between the two sides.

Goalkeepers are of course there to keep the ball out of their side’s net, yet there is no doubt Patterson has earned his team some valuable points in recent weeks.

Against Oxford Patterson faced six shots as the hosts’ expected goals total was 2.11 – 1.11 higher than the solitary goal they scored on the day.

In fact, in nine of the ten matches since Alex Neil’s appointment in February, Sunderland's expected goals against figure has been higher or equal to the number of goals they have actually let in – the only exception being last month’s 3-1 win over Fleetwood.

That shows that Patterson is making important saves, and the 21-year-old also made a fine stop to keep out Mark Sykes’ long-range effort in the first half.

It isn’t just the keeper’s reflexes which have helped him keep the No 1 jersey, either, and the academy graduate has been more commanding when coming for crosses – an area of his game which looked vulnerable earlier in the season.

Patterson also looked comfortable when receiving the ball to feet against Oxford, even if only three of his seven attempted long passes found a Sunderland team-mate.

Still, the Black Cats keeper rarely panicked when an opponent was bearing down on him, often getting the balance right of when to look downfield.