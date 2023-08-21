Can Sunderland get their loan deal over the line?

Mowbray said on Saturday that he expected a new striker to arrive imminently. It will almost certainly be a loan deal for a young player, and the head coach confirmed that Fulham’s Jay Stansfield was one of the players the club had been in talks with. He was not, Mowbray added, the only option.

Though the club’s preference is to sign their own players, the need for a recognised striker is obvious and will go some way to lifting the mood on Wearside, if concluded.

Would that be it up front?

Mowbray explained last week that part of the club’s dilemma was whether to hold off until the final moments of the window, when some excellent loan opportunities become available.

His view was that this was too risky and that the club should move now - his comments after Saturday’s game suggested that the recruitment team are in agreement.

That of course raises the possibility of more business at the end of the window, but this does at this stage seem relatively unlikely. The club will want game time for Hemir and Eliezer Mayende when fit, while Ross Stewart will no doubt be a regular when fit again. Stewart's own future has of course been the subject of persistent speculation but as it stands, a move seems unlikely while he remains sidelined. That could of course change quickly.

The club will move if they feel a permanent target is available on the right deal, though this has clearly been a challenge so far this summer. Mowbray admitted last week that domestic strikers were mostly well out of the club’s price range.

Will Mowbray get his wish for an experienced central midfielder?

With Jay Matete and Corry Evans both sidelined for a significant period, Mowbray’s options in central midfield are limited and that was underlined when Chris Rigg missed Saturday’s game due to concussion.

Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah are exciting talents and established players now, but Mowbray wants an experienced option both for competition and variety. Last Thursday he mentioned adding someone who has Premier League experience as the ideal scenario.

The head coach has also made clear that a new striker has been the absolute key focus and priority. So this will become one to watch in the closing stages of the window. Sunderland opted not to replace Corry Evans in January, but they did have Edouard Michut in the squad at that time. They look significantly more vulnerable right now.

What next for a popular senior trio weighing up their futures?

Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch were all given huge ovations from supporters at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, underlining the concern that they are potentially heading for an exit.

As Mowbray has explained, all three are in slightly different situations but the common thread is that they are all in the final year of their deal and so are understandably weighing up their next steps.

While Batth is not in the starting XI due to Mowbray’s preference for Luke O’Nien’s in-possession qualities, Mowbray’s comments on Pritchard’s exclusion from the starting XI last week strongly suggested that the uncertainty over his future was a big factor.

Mowbray is currently favouring Trai Hume at full back after his outstanding second half of last season, but Gooch’s versatility and consistency mean he is always in contention.

Mowbray has said that Pritchard is likely to depart and while Batth has interest from Blackburn Rovers, that has not advanced to this stage.

All three would leave a gap in the squad both on and off the pitch. The departure of two or even all three would represent a significant change to the squad that had two superb seasons. The clear fan sentiment is a reflection of that.

Will Sunderland replace them if they go?

It’s not an easy question to answer.

Mowbray is clearly expecting Bradley Dack to be a regular in the ten role, with Jobe Bellingham getting a lot of minutes and Chris Rigg his first taste of Championship football along the way. With Elliot Embleton also nearing a comeback, a direct replacement for Pritchard seems unlikely but as we’ll look at later, it could lead to another forward player coming in.

Similarly with Batth, you would strongly expect the club to look to Jenson Seelt, Aji Alese and Nectarios Triantis to step up.

Lynden Gooch’s departure would be the one that leaves the club most vulnerable right now, given his is the primary competition in both full-back positions. Niall Huggins’ comeback has been a real positive in recent times but more cover would surely be needed.

The broader question, of course, is whether the club would need to replace the experience the trio bring to the group. Mowbray’s comments about the central midfield situation perhaps feed into this.

Can Sunderland resist any moves for Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts - and do they need another winger anyway?

The departure of Jack Clarke for Burnley has seemed unlikely from the moment Mowbray suggested the Premier League side had moved onto other targets, but you can of course never fully rule anything out in the transfer window.

That Roberts has entered the final year of his contract has led to some inevitable speculation over his future, but Mowbray would be absolutely loathe to lose him and that is putting it mildly.

Following Isaac Lihadji’s departure there is a strong argument that Sunderland could do with another winger anyway, given their importance in Mowbray’s preferred formation. Abdoullah Ba is now seen primarily as a wide player and Embleton will of course compete in those positions, too.

The club have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and his outstanding campaign for Charlton Athletic last time out marked him out as potential replacement for Amad. There would be significant competition on that front and Leicester City have been heavily touted as a potential destination, but the link perhaps gives us some insight into the club’s thinking.

Will that lead to Jewison Bennette going out on loan?

Bennette is reportedly considering a loan move having struggled to break through since his arrival last year.

The balance to strike both for player and club is that for all he clearly needs regular minutes, his presence on Wearside would help him to continue integrating into the group and developing his English.