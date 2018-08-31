The options open to Sunderland AWOL duo Djilobodji and Ndong after tonight's deadline

Papy Djiobodji and Didier Ndong won't be sealing a move away from Sunderland this evening - but there are still several options open to the pair.
The duo remain AWOL from Wearside and are not being paid by the club having failed to report for pre-season training.
Both have been linked with moves with Hannover and Trabzonspor thought to be keen on Djilobodji while Leganes, Torino and Benfica were linked with Ndong.
There were hopes that the saga would be ended before tonight's deadline, with both parties keen to reach a resolution.
That now looks increasingly unlikely however, with no clubs currently pursuing the pair before the transfer window slams shut across Europe this evening.
But that doesn't mean that that Djilobodji and Ndong won't be leaving the Stadium of Light, as there are still a number of options available to the want-away players.
While most of Europe will see their transfer windows close this evening, their are a few exceptions on the continent and further afield.
Portugal, for example, see their transfer window remain open until September 21 - something which could hold relevance given Benfica's interest in Ndong.
Ukraine (September 3), Bulgaria (September 6) and Qatar (September 13) also have later deadlines than most - while deals can be completed in the United Arab Emirates until October 2.
These could open some avenues for Djilobodji and Ndong - but for now, the saga looks set to continue.