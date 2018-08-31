The options open to Sunderland AWOL duo Djilobodji and Ndong after tonight's deadline

Papy Djiobodji and Didier Ndong won't be sealing a move away from Sunderland this evening - but there are still several options open to the pair.

The duo remain AWOL from Wearside and are not being paid by the club having failed to report for pre-season training.

Both have been linked with moves with Hannover and Trabzonspor thought to be keen on Djilobodji while Leganes, Torino and Benfica were linked with Ndong.

MORE: Sunderland consider their options as Djilobodji and Ndong miss out on moves

There were hopes that the saga would be ended before tonight's deadline, with both parties keen to reach a resolution.

That now looks increasingly unlikely however, with no clubs currently pursuing the pair before the transfer window slams shut across Europe this evening.

LIVE: Sunderland transfer latest as Stewart Donald has a message for fans

But that doesn't mean that that Djilobodji and Ndong won't be leaving the Stadium of Light, as there are still a number of options available to the want-away players.

While most of Europe will see their transfer windows close this evening, their are a few exceptions on the continent and further afield.

Portugal, for example, see their transfer window remain open until September 21 - something which could hold relevance given Benfica's interest in Ndong.

MORE: Jack Ross reveals why he isn't panicking after Sunderland failed to land a forward

Ukraine (September 3), Bulgaria (September 6) and Qatar (September 13) also have later deadlines than most - while deals can be completed in the United Arab Emirates until October 2.

These could open some avenues for Djilobodji and Ndong - but for now, the saga looks set to continue.