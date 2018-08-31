Sunderland considering their options with Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji set to miss out on deadline day moves

Sunderland are considering their options with Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji set to miss out on deadline day moves.

The Black Cats had been keen to move the pair on before the window shuts but talks over an exit have broken down.

Ndong in particular has been close to an exit on a number of occasions this summer, but failed to agree terms with his suitors.

With the deadline shutting for incoming deals at 5pm, it does make it highly unlikely that Jack Ross will be able to make any further additions to his squad.

It is understood that Ndong and Djilobodji's representatives have floated the idea of the pair returning to the club, something that would pose a difficult dilemma for the club.

They have not reported for pre-season training after their respective loan moves last season, with the Black Cats withholding their wages in the interim period.

Sunderland will consider their options with the issue set to rumble on in the coming days and weeks.

The Portugese transfer window remains open until September 21, with Benfica having showing an interest in Ndong earlier in the window.