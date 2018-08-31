Jack Ross reveals why he won't panic if Sunderland don't sign another forward

Sunderland are running out of time to seal any last-minute loan recruits - but Jack Ross won't panic if he isn't able to bring any new faces through the door.

The Black Cats' boss was keen to sign another attacking player ahead of the 5pm window closure but, with the clock ticking ever-closer to the deadline, a move is looking increasingly unlikely.

But any failure to land a striker won't be catastrophic for Ross, who is already pleased with the options at his disposal.

With Josh Maja in fine form and summer signings Charlie Wyke and Jerome Sinclair both nearing a return from injury, Ross is set to receive a welcome boost in the coming weeks.

And the Sunderland chief admits he is 'comfortable' with his attacking players as the side look to maintain their unbeaten start in League One - although a further recruit could always prove useful.

“I still think it would be helpful [fourth striker] but I’m fortunate with what I do have,” he said.

“All three have different attributes.

“Charlie’s attributes are obvious and he’s proven in this league. Jerome has already shown in a short time [against Charlton] what he can do, stretching the game for us.

“Josh has been terrific. At Wimbledon, it was a tough game but he didn’t buckle and came back to make a contribution in the second half.

"It all means if it shuts and we are where we are, I’ll be quite comfortable.”

Sunderland had been linked with a move for Celtic's Ryan Christie, but any move for the Scottish international is likely to hinge on high-earners such as Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji leaving the Stadium of Light.

League One rivals Barnsley were also thought to be keen on Christie, but reports from South Yorkshire suggest that the Tykes are not pursuing a deal.