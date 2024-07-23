Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland returned from their pre-season tour of Spain earlier this week

Sunderland returned from the pre-season tour of Spain earlier this week, with the new campaign nearing and the transfer window entering its crucial stages.

So what's next on the agenda for Kristjaan Speakman, Régis Le Bris and the club hierarchy and what can fans expect in the weeks ahead? Here, we run you through...

Appoint Le Bris' assistant head coach

Le Bris confirmed that while there was no significant update on the search for new additions to the backroom staff after the win over Eldense, he also added that there was likely to be developments in the next week or perhaps slightly further beyond. Kristjaan Speakman has said that Le Bris will have the final say on who is assistant head coach will be, and has been in talks with a number of candidates. Like Le Bris, any new appointment will have to satisfy the post-brexit work permit rules.

The process should speed up now that Sunderland are back in the UK and it's likely that Le Bris and the club will then allow the new coaching group to settle and work. If there are any areas where Le Bris feels he needs extra support or a different voice, that can then be addressed.

Conclude Dan Neil contract talks

Having signed Chris Rigg to a pro deal earlier this summer, Sunderland announced another huge breakthrough on Tuesday evening with Dan Ballard agreeing a new long-term deal. Ballard had another three years to run on his previous deal, but Sunderland wanted to draw a line under any summer transfer talk and rewards him for his impressive progress in the two years since joining Arsenal.

Sunderland's work is clearly not done there, with Dan Neil one of key players that they would like to sign up to an extended deal. Neil turned down an initial offer with there being a significant amount of uncertainty around the club at the time, with Le Bris at that stage not in post. The Black Cats were fairly relaxed given that Neil has two years to run on his current deal. He's started pre-season in superb form and it's widely known that his preference is to try and help get the club back to the Premier League. Has to be some hope, then, that a deal can be done, then. While not an urgent priority, proactively addressing contracts is something Sunderland always prioritise to try and keep the group together and motivated and also to give the club protection in the transfer market. This Ballard deal is a perfect example of that and it’s unlikely the club will stop there.

Settle striker issue and take next transfer steps

The Black Cats are stepping up their transfer work and it’s understood that former Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is a potential target, with work ongoing to see if the club can conclude a deal.

Sunderland's next clear transfer priority is a striker who can add some experience in the final third and take some of the pressure off the club's younger forwards as they develop. The club are known to have an interest in Caen striker Alexandre Mendy, who is reportedly very keen on the move. As of yet, however, no fee has been agreed and Sunderland sources have said that they are still assessing their options.

Their challenge is clearly to get the right deal for the club financially but also to ensure they are signing the right option, the player who realistically has the best chance of hitting the ground running. The season is fast approaching which adds some urgency, but the club are ken to ensure they don't panic into the wrong move. It's arguably the biggest decision they have to make this summer.

Decide which players are heading out on loan

Quality over quantity has been the key message around Sunderland's recruitment this summer, the focus being to add some key additions to the core of the team that the club believe can challenge at the top end of the table. Part of the reason for that is that Sunderland have a large squad, with 31 players out on the pre-season tour in Spain.

It means that one of the key focuses for the recruitment team and footballing hierarchy is to find the right loan moves for those young players who may not get the minutes they need on Wearside this season. There's also those players who have had injury issues and may need to get out and play regularly to recapture their best level. Sunderland had mixed success with this last season, Joe Anderson and Eliezer Mayenda look better for their experiences even if the latter played little, but Jewison Bennette's loan to FC Aris in Greece did not work for any party. There's a group of players who might not be firmly in contention now but could well be in a year or so. Sunderland may well look at stepping up this process after the Bradford game next week, and certainly if they recruit another striker, but a lot of those talks and work will be ongoing now - especially as Le Bris will have a much firmer handle on what he's working with following the Spain trip.

