Sunderland have been handed a huge contract boost following their pre-season tour of Spain

Dan Ballard has put an end to any talk of a summer transfer move by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

Ballard had three years to run on his previous deal but Sunderland were keen to reward the defender for his hugely impressive progress since joining the club for Arsenal two years ago. The 24-year-old had been linked with a potential top-tier move this summer in some quarters but this news puts a firm end to any such chatter ahead of the new campaign. Ballard’s new deal runs to 2028.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are all really pleased with Dan’s progress throughout the past two seasons, and he has become an important player in our dressing room. The level of his performances and his potential to improve further are clear, and it’s a great endorsement of all the work happening behind the scenes that a player of Dan’s calibre has reiterated his commitment to our club.”

Ballard said he had been keen to sign a new deal as soon as it was proposed by the club: “Sunderland gave me the opportunity to come and play in the Championship and I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. When they came forward to talk about a new deal, it was the only thing I wanted to do, so I’m delighted to have signed it. I’m now looking forward to the season.”