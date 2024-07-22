Sunderland man pictured with Kristjaan Speakman’s potential new transfer signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Stoke City man could become Sunderland's newest recruit in the coming days

Sunderland goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini has released a photo with Kristjaan Speakman’s potential newest recruit.

Ex-Stoke City man Blondy Nna Noukeu joined the Sunderland senior squad on their pre-season tour of Costa Blanca with the Black Cats weighing up their goalkeeping options for the campaign ahead.

Noukeu has been on trial with the Black Cats since the start of the pre-season period following his release from Stoke City with all parties have been assessing their options.

Though Noukeu has not yet signed for the club, he played for 90 minutes in the club’s first pre-season friendly at South Shields and his presence in Spain indicated a deal could happen. Barcherini has further strengthened the feeling that Noukeu will sign for the club after posting a photo of himself with the stopper alongside colleagues Anthony Patterson, Kelechi Chibueze and Simon Moore.

Sunderland want depth in their goalkeeping ranks this season following the permanent departure of Alex Bass to Notts County and Nathan Bishop’s loan switch to Wycombe Wanderers. Simon Moore has joined to add senior competition for Anthony Patterson as well as experience in the dressing room.

Sunderland would ideally want a third goalkeeper for their senior group with the highly-rated youngster Matty Young now having concluded his loan move to League Two club Salford City. Kristjaan Speakan and other club figures believe Young is a future number-one goalkeeper at the club but the best thing for him now is to play regularly.

Noukeu’s signature could also clear the way for talented academy goalkeepers Adam Richardson and Dan Cameron to go out on loan to the National League.