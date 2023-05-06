The Newcastle United fan aiming to end Sunderland's play-off hopes with Preston in Championship fixture
Preston wing-back Brad Potts says he has extra motivation to beat Sunderland on Monday as he’s a Newcastle United fan.
North End can no longer finish in the play-offs following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United, meaning Ryan Lowe’s side have taken just one point from their last four games.
In contrast, Sunderland are on an eight-game unbeaten run but must win at Deepdale to have a chance of claiming a top six spot.
"I think it's quite well known that I'm a Newcastle fan,” said Potts, who was born in Hexham and has made 38 Championship appearances for Preston this season.
“I obviously want to win the game for Preston but I have a lot of friends and family at home who are massive Preston fans on the weekend as well. It's a big one for me and hopefully we can get a result and finish the season on a high like we did last year.
"Hopefully we can put a halt on them getting in the play-offs with a result on Monday but it's not about me, or about me stopping them getting in the play-offs. It's about finishing the season well and getting a good result and a positive vibe going into the summer.”
Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for the game at Deepdale, with around 6,000 away supporters set to attend the fixture.
If Tony Mowbray’s side can claim all three points, they would need either Millwall to drop points against Blackburn, or Coventry to lose at Middlesbrough, to finish in the top six.