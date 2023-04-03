News you can trust since 1873
The market value of every Sunderland player ahead of the summer transfer window - gallery

How each Sunderland player is valued after their first season back in the Championship

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:43 BST

After a largely successful season for Sunderland that has seen them massively over achieve and battle for the play-offs, the Black Cats will soon turn to the summer transfer window.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been very clever with their business since winning promotion to the Championship and will once again look to improve their squad with youth and talent. However, they may also face competition to hold onto some of their star players, while also losing loan stars such as Amad Diallo.

While the Wearside outfit will be eager to keep hold of their prized assets, they have been successful in bringing in players for very little money and developing them into what could be impressive profits.

Here is the market value of each Sunderland player ahead of the summer, according to Transfermarkt...

Market value: £87.9k

1. Joe Anderson

Market value: £87.9k

Market value: £175.7k

2. Nial Huggins

Market value: £175.7k

Market value: £307.6k

3. Pierre Ekwah

Market value: £307.6k

Market value: £307.6k

4. Corry Evans

Market value: £307.6k

