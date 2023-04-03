How each Sunderland player is valued after their first season back in the Championship

After a largely successful season for Sunderland that has seen them massively over achieve and battle for the play-offs, the Black Cats will soon turn to the summer transfer window.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been very clever with their business since winning promotion to the Championship and will once again look to improve their squad with youth and talent. However, they may also face competition to hold onto some of their star players, while also losing loan stars such as Amad Diallo.

While the Wearside outfit will be eager to keep hold of their prized assets, they have been successful in bringing in players for very little money and developing them into what could be impressive profits.

Here is the market value of each Sunderland player ahead of the summer, according to Transfermarkt...

1 . Joe Anderson Market value: £87.9k

2 . Nial Huggins Market value: £175.7k

3 . Pierre Ekwah Market value: £307.6k

4 . Corry Evans Market value: £307.6k