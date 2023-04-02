The latest supercomputer prediction for the 2022/23 EFL Championship including where the Black Cats are expected to finish as of April 2.

It’s been a massive weekend of action in English football’s second tier with results that could have serious implications come the end of the season.

Sunderland earned a 0-0 draw against league leaders Bunrley at Turf Moor, a decent point on the road but time is starting to slip away for Tony Mowbray’s side to make up ground on the teams currently occupying the promotion play-off places. Elsewhere, some of the bigger results saw relegation threatened Huddersfield Town pull off a surprising 4-2 win over Michal Carrick’s Middlesbrough and Luton Town capitalised on other play-off contenders only managing to draw with a 2-0 home win over Watford.

What impact has the weekend’s results had on the final prediction for the league table though? Here is the latest predicted final standings for the 2022/23 EFL Championship seasons via the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer:

1 . Burnley Points = 99, GD = +51

2 . Sheffield United Points = 87, GD = +31

3 . Middlesbrough Points = 79, GD = +28

4 . Luton Town Points = 79, GD = +16