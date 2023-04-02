News you can trust since 1873
How does Sunderland’s average home attendance for the 22/23 season compare to the other teams in the EFL Championship?

Sunderland’s latest average home attendance compared to Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and more - fan gallery

The Black Cats are back at the Stadium of Light on Friday night as Tony Mowbray’s side welcome Hull City in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

Sunderland kept themselves within touching distance of the promotion play-off places last Friday after a 0-0 draw with league leaders Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Black Cats are now on 54 points after 39 fixtures and that leaves them 12th in the league table but only seven points behind Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in sixth and fifth place after the weekend’s results. Tony Mowbray’s side have a lot of work still to do to bridge that gap and although they may be sitting midtable in the league standings they are anything but a midtable side when it comes to their average home attendances for the season so far.

Using data from Transfermarkt, here is how Sunderland’s average home attendance in the EFL Championship this season compared to the other 23 clubs in the division. We have ranked all 24 teams from lowest to highest:

22/23 average home attendance: 9,838

1. Luton Town

22/23 average home attendance: 9,838

22/23 average home attendance: 10,413

2. Rotherham United

22/23 average home attendance: 10,413

22/23 average home attendance: 11,542

3. Blackpool

22/23 average home attendance: 11,542

22/23 average home attendance: 12,039

4. Wigan Athletic

22/23 average home attendance: 12,039

