The Black Cats are now on 54 points after 39 fixtures and that leaves them 12th in the league table but only seven points behind Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in sixth and fifth place after the weekend’s results. Tony Mowbray’s side have a lot of work still to do to bridge that gap and although they may be sitting midtable in the league standings they are anything but a midtable side when it comes to their average home attendances for the season so far.