The market value of 28 Sunderland players ranked as two stars hit eight-figure territory

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST

Who is the highest valued player within the Sunderland squad according to the TransferMarkt website?

Sunderland may well have lost the services of a player rated as their most valuable during the summer - but the incomings secured by the Black Cats have certainly added value to their squad.

Many had expected Jack Clarke to move on from the Stadium of Light and following months of speculation, the talented winger joined Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in a deal believed to have been worth an initial £15m.

But the likes of Wilson Isidor, Alan Browne and Chris Mepham are already looking to be shrewd additions as Regis Le Bris’ side sit on top of the Championship table as the league action makes way for the second international break of the season.

When you add in homegrown talents like Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson, there is certainly plenty of value across the squad Le Bris inherited. But who is the highest valued player within the Black Cats squad? We had a look at the TransferMarkt website to see who comes out on top.

TransferMarkt value: €200k

1. Simon Moore

TransferMarkt value: €200k Photo: Stu Forster

TransferMarkt value: €200k

2. Milan Aleksic

TransferMarkt value: €200k | Frank Reid

TransferMarkt value: €800k

3. Niall Huggins

TransferMarkt value: €800k Photo: Frank Reid

TransferMarkt value: €900k

4. Ian Poveda

TransferMarkt value: €900k | Harry Murphy/Getty Images Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

