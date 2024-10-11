Sunderland may well have lost the services of a player rated as their most valuable during the summer - but the incomings secured by the Black Cats have certainly added value to their squad.

Many had expected Jack Clarke to move on from the Stadium of Light and following months of speculation, the talented winger joined Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in a deal believed to have been worth an initial £15m.

But the likes of Wilson Isidor, Alan Browne and Chris Mepham are already looking to be shrewd additions as Regis Le Bris’ side sit on top of the Championship table as the league action makes way for the second international break of the season.