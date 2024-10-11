Hebburn Town keen to extend loan deal for Sunderland youngster

The Sunderland youngster has impressed during his loan spell with Northern Premier League club Hebburn Town.

The Black Cats academy goalkeeper joined the Hornets on an initial one-month loan just over three weeks ago and marked his debut with a solid display in a 2-1 home win against Lancaster City before making it six points from two games with an impressive away performance at Hyde United. A first defeat of his temporary stint with Hebburn came in last weekend’s FA Trophy exit at the hands of FC United of Manchester - but Richardson and his team-mates will hope to bounce back when they return to league action with a home game against Matlock Town on Saturday.

He told The Echo: “The biggest thing has been his attitude and he’s completely embraced men’s football and how different it is to academy football. He’s enjoying himself and that’s the main thing you want to see from a young lad coming from the environment he has been in. He’s got stuck in, he’s a calming influence and he’s just very good at what he does. You can see why he’s at Sunderland because of the way he carries himself on and off the pitch. Hopefully we can try and keep him because it will give Kieran (Hunter, Hebburn goalkeeper) some extra time to fully recover from is a bit of a ligament injury. He’s enjoying himself, I think he wants to stay so we will hopefully be able to get something sorted with Sunderland and keep him in for the next month or two.”