The Latics sacked their manager Leam Richardson last week. Richardson masterminded Wigan’s promotion from League One to the Championship as champions last season despite a high turnover of players during the summer.

The 42-year-old signed a new long-term contract at the DW Stadium just three weeks ago amidst interest from West Brom following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

However, following a bad run of form in which Wigan have won once in their last eight games, the club have parted company with Richardson. Wigan were 23rd in the Championship and two points from safety when Richardson was sacked.

Steven Gerrard during his days managing Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Fresh reports, however, suggest that ex-England captain Steven Gerrard has entered the running to become the new Wigan manager after he was sacked at Aston Villa following 11 months in charge.

Gerrard enters the betting at 16/1 with SkyBet, with former Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson currently the favourite at 8/11. Should Gerrard take the role, he would inherit five former Sunderland players from Richardson in his first-team squad.

Max Power and Charlie Wyke are both still at the DW Stadium alongside former Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead. James McClean is also at Wigan alongside former striker Ashley Fletcher. The Latics also have Jordan Jones on their books, but the ex-Rangers winger is currently on loan in Scotland.