A number of Sunderland players could be at risk of suspension over the coming weeks.

Sunderland suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday evening, with the result representing a considerable setback to the Black Cats’ automatic promotion hopes this season.

But while dropping points against Daniel Farke’s side was a notable blow for the visitors, the match also presented a different potential problem that Sunderland may have to navigate over the coming weeks.

After a flurry of bookings, the Black Cats now have a handful of players who are flirting with suspension before the EFL’s booking amnesty next month. But what are the rules surrounding accumulated cautions, and which players are at risk? Here’s everything you need to know...

What are the EFL’s rule surrounding accumulated bookings?

The rules surrounding accumulated bookings for Sunderland and the Championship rivals are fairly simple. Any player who amasses 10 yellow cards before the end of the 37th game of the league season automatically incurs a two-match suspension.

For Sunderland, that means that they have to get to the end of their clash with Preston North End on March 11th unscathed. The Black Cats’ defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Monday was their 33rd outing of the Championship season, and between now and March 11th, they still have to face Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City, and then Preston.

Which Sunderland players are at risk of suspension?

Following a feisty clash with Leeds, during which Sunderland picked up six individual bookings, the Black Cats now have a handful of players who are walking something of a tightrope. The most prominent of that group is Jobe Bellingham, who received his ninth yellow against Leeds, and who is now consequently just one booking away from a suspension.

Behind him, both Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor received their eighth caution of the season at Elland Road, and would therefore require two bookings across their next four matches to be forced out of action for two-games.

Elsewhere, Luke O'Nien and Patrick Roberts are both on seven yellow cards and subsequently find themselves at a slight risk, while Chris Mepham and Chris Rigg are both on six bookings and would pick up a suspension if they were cautioned in each game before the cut off - an outcome that appears highly unlikely, particularly as the former is currently out of the side.

What has Regis Le Bris said about the risk of suspension?

The Sunderland head coach spoke about the risk of losing Bellingham to suspension during his post-match press conference at Elland Road, stating: "For sure, we need to manage this. We'll see, because he is very important for us. We'll recover from this game and then see after that."

Indeed, Sunderland are still yet to win a game without the England U21 international in their starting XI this season. The Black Cats’ most recent outing without Bellingham was a 2-2 draw with Watford earlier this month, while they also went on a three-match winless streak after he was shown a straight red card for a challenge against QPR back in November.

Speaking at the time, Luke O’Nien said: “Jobe’s been superb and sensational for us this season and he doesn’t even need to apologise for the group. He puts in tackles and that’s just part of playing the game at the high intensity he does is his quality, both in and out of possessions. He’s been one of the best players in the league this season and we’ll miss him next week but he’s still a vital part of the group and we’ll look forward to having him back.

“What he does both on and off the pitch is magnificent and when you play at the intensity he does week in, week out, sometimes you’re going to slightly overstep the line. If he did today and it was a red card, but he doesn’t need to say anything. The boys love him and we’ll miss him next week.”

