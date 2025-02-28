Sunderland are set to be without the pair for quite a while.

Sunderland suffered a double injury blow during their 1-0 loss against Hull City last Saturday, with both Dan Ballard and Enzo Le Fée succumbing to hamstring problems that forced them off at the Stadium of Light.

In the following days, the Black Cats faced a nervy wait to find out the full extent of their respective complaints, and on Thursday afternoon, head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed that the news was not good. The Frenchman explained: “Enzo is a little bit less than Dan. For Enzo it will be four to six weeks, with Dan it will be maybe six to eight.”

For both players, these setbacks could hardly have come at crueller time. In Le Fée’s case, the mercurial midfielder is still settling in on Wearside, and despite a series of impressive performances out on the left flank, he is yet to be properly deployed in his favoured central berth. As for Ballard, injuries have disrupted the momentum of his season thus far, and the defender had only just played his way back into the Black Cats’ starting XI in recent weeks.

But assuming that Sunderland’s initial diagnosis of the duo’s problems is accurate, and that the pair could be out of action for anywhere between a month and two months between them, then which matches are they likely to miss during the Black Cats’ crucial promotion run-in? We’ve taken a closer look at the fixture schedule below...

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée will miss the following games

In a best case scenario, Le Fée is expected to be out of action for four weeks, which, taking Saturday’s clash with Hull as a starting point, would sideline him until March 22nd.

If that date is indeed accurate, then the Frenchman would miss Sunderland’s next four matches, which come against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, Cardiff City on March 8th, Preston North End on March 11th, and Coventry City on March 15th.

Sunderland and their Championship rivals would then be on an international break, meaning that Le Fée could conceivably return to training during that spell. If, however, his injury turns out to be more serious and he requires a full six weeks to recover, then he could be consigned to a watching brief until April 5th.

In the event of that happening, the playmaker would be sidelined for a home clash with Millwall on March 29th, and would presumably be touch and go for the away trip to West Brom on April 5th itself.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will miss the following games

For his part, Ballard is expected to be out for at least six weeks, meaning that he is likely to miss Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Coventry City, Millwall, and West Brom.

There is, however, the possibility that he could be out for even longer, and if Ballard is to be out of action for eight weeks it would take him up to April 19th. There is then a chance that he could also be absent for matches with Norwich City, Swansea City, and Bristol City.

