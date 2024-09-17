Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the Championship campaign during their away trip to Plymouth last weekend

Sunderland supporters were treated to a classy gesture by the club on Saturday as a number were invited to make the 800-mile round trip to watch their side play Plymouth Argyle on the first team’s private coach.

The Black Cats would ultimately succumb to a 3-2 defeat on the road, conceding a decisive stoppage time strike against the Pilgrims, but those fortunate few who were chosen to travel at the club’s expense could at least console themselves with the prospect of a seven-and-a-half hour return journey in plenty of comfort.

Supporters who took part in the experience were selected by the club from amongst the Sunderland fan community, and included regular away-day travellers from A Love Supreme and other supporters’ groups. A number of seats onboard were also set aside for loyal Mackems who have performed exceptional deeds for charity or incredible acts of service in the local area.

Organised in conjunction with Sunderland’s retail partner Fanatics, the day began at 4am, when the coach departed from the Stadium of Light, and included video messages of thanks from manager Regis Le Bris and a meet-up en route with Black Cats legend Gary Owers, who made over 300 appearances in red and white and helped the club reach an FA Cup Final in 1992.

In a statement, David Bruce, Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer, said: “Our supporters are the heart and soul of our club and rewarding their loyalty is something we always strive to put at the forefront of our actions. Fanatics are renowned for embracing this approach and although it has been a transformational summer for our retail experience, we are just getting started.

“Following the launch of our incredible new stadium store, which included a selection of exclusive events for our season ticket holders, they immediately switched their focus to the next step in our partnership. There is nothing quite like following Sunderland on the road, and I hope the fans thoroughly enjoyed their VIP treatment because there are no group of people more deserving.”