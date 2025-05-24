There are currently four players set to leave Sunderland’s senior squad permanently at the end of the season

Sunderland’s careful squad planning under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey has resulted in a situation whereby no player is out of contract during the summer of 2025.

There are some contract questions, however. Dan Neil will be down to his last 12 months come the off-season, so too Dennis Cirkin. But, as it stands, there are only four players set to leave Sunderland this summer when their loans finish. Here, we run you through everything you need to know:

Salis Abdul Samed

​Salis Abdul Samed joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from RC Lens in August 2024. The Ghanaian midfielder, known for his defensive abilities, was expected to strengthen Sunderland's midfield during the 2024–25 Championship season, but injuries severely hampered his impact on Le Bris’ team.

The midfielder didn’t really play a part part in Sunderland’s post-season play-off campaign, but as his time on Wearside nears its end, Samed is set to return to RC Lens, where his contract will run until June 2028. It feels unlikely at this stage that the Black Cats will bring him back with no obligation to buy.

Jayden Danns

Jayden Danns' loan spell at Sunderland during the 2024–25 season was unfortunately hampered by injury, which has prevented him from making any appearances for the club.​

The 19-year-old forward, who progressed through Liverpool's academy, joined Sunderland in January on a loan deal intended to provide him with regular first-team experience in the Championship. However, before his move, Danns sustained an injury. Despite initial expectations that he would recover and contribute to Sunderland's promotion push, his injury persisted, and he remained sidelined throughout the remainder of the season .​

He has since returned to Liverpool to continue his rehabilitation and focus on regaining full fitness ahead of the next season, though it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him loaned out again, with Sunderland a likely destination depending on what league they find themselves in next season.

Chris Mepham

​Chris Mepham joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from AFC Bournemouth last summer, with the Black Cats aiming to bolster their defence during their Championship campaign.

Throughout the 2024–25 season, Mepham has become a key figure in Sunderland's backline, making 35 league appearances and scoring once. His consistent performances contributed significantly to the team under Le Bris. While Sunderland do not have an automatic purchase option in his loan agreement, both the club and Mepham are open to making the move permanent.

However, from the player’s perspective, that will likely hinge on whether promotion is achieved or not, with Premier League clubs said to be interested in the Bournemouth loanee. The Cherries are expected to trigger a one-year contract extension and recoup some of the £12million they initially paid for the Wales international. His situation this summer is certainly one to watch.

Tommy Watson

Sunderland announced that homegrown winger Tommy Watson had agreed to join Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in June 2025 for an undisclosed fee. The transfer reportedly includes a sell-on clause of approximately 20 per cent.

Watson's impending move to Brighton elicited mixed reactions from Sunderland fans. During a match against Swansea City, he was booed when his name was announced and again upon his substitution. Some supporters felt disappointed by the timing of his departure, especially as he continued to feature in the team during the final stages of the season. However, all has now been forgiven after the youngster scored Sunderland’s winning goal at Wembley against Sheffield United.