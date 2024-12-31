The new year will start with a bang for Sunderland as they prepare to face one of their main rivals for promotion into the Premier League. Just under a month after the two sides met at Bramall Lane, second placed Sheffield United will be the Stadium of Light’s first visitors of 2025 as the Black Cats look to bounce back from their agonising late defeat at managerless Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.

As it stands, Regis Le Bris’ side are sat in fourth place in the table and they currently sit five points adrift of the automatic promotion places as the new year fixtures prepare to get underway.

But what are Sunderland’s chances of ending their long absence from the Premier League by securing promotion via the two automatic places or the play-offs? We take a look at the latest predicted table that has been provided by the stats experts at SkinLords.