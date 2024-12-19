Sunderland won 3-2 away at Swansea City in their last Championship outing. The Black Cats were 2-0 down against the Swans before fighting back to win the game and pick up all three points to boost their promotion chances.

The North East outfit are currently sat inside the play-offs along with Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough following their impressive season so far. They turned to Regis Le Bris in the summer and he has adapted well to life in England.

Here is a look at Sunderland’s position in an xG (expected goals) compared to their promotion rivals so far this term....