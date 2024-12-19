Sunderland's xG compared to promotion rivals Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 19th Dec 2024, 19:30 BST

Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend

Sunderland won 3-2 away at Swansea City in their last Championship outing. The Black Cats were 2-0 down against the Swans before fighting back to win the game and pick up all three points to boost their promotion chances.

The North East outfit are currently sat inside the play-offs along with Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough following their impressive season so far. They turned to Regis Le Bris in the summer and he has adapted well to life in England.

Here is a look at Sunderland’s position in an xG (expected goals) compared to their promotion rivals so far this term....

xG: 1.30

1. 10. Watford

xG: 1.30 | Getty Images

xG: 1.32

2. 9. Sheffield Wednesday

xG: 1.32 | Getty Images

xG: 1.34

3. 8. Hull

xG: 1.34 | Getty Images

xG: 1.34

4. 7. Burnley

xG: 1.34 | Getty Images

