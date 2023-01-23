The 24-year-old came off the bench for a seventh straight league game and netted an equaliser seven minutes from time in Forest’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sunderland had been credited with interest for Surridge, who has still made just one league start this season, at the beginning of the month, while Championship leaders Burnley were also linked with a move.

“We’re really fond of Sam,” said Forest boss Steve Cooper after the Bournemouth game. “He’s been excellent since he came in about 12 months ago. I can only say positive things about him.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID

“First and foremost, he works so hard. He’s a really popular lad, really well thought of, a brilliant team-mate and has never let us down. Last year, in our promotion push, he scored some really important goals and put in some really important performances for us.

“At the moment - albeit he’s coming off the bench, and I know that’s not what any player wants to do - he’s having a good impact. We’re really pleased, because he’s helping, but also, we’re really pleased for him.”

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said last week the club remain confident of announcing some 'young, exciting signings' before the end of this month.

The Black Cats are still looking at multiple options to strengthen their forward line, while trying to sign a youngster striker on a permanent deal who can develop over time.

Sunderland are also assessing the loan market as they try to ensure they have sufficient cover and competition for Stewart for the second half of this campaign.

Ellis Simms was an unused substitute for Everton during The Toffees’ 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday and has featured sparingly since his loan spell on Wearside was abruptly cut short.

Sunderland are continuing to monitor the situation to see if they can re-sign the striker, yet the decision ultimately lies with Everton.

