Sunderland recorded a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side created the better chances in a goalless first half, despite losing captain Corry Evans to an injury.

The Black Cats then took the lead five minutes after half-time when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty, resulting in a red card for Boro defender Dael Fry.

Stewart’s initial spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Zach Steffen, yet the striker was able to convert the rebound.

Amad then secured the win for the hosts when he beat Steffen with a low finish nine minutes from time.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6 Made one excellent save from Forss in the first half. Distribution was mixed but almost had an assist with one brilliant ball for Stewart. 6

2. Trai Hume - 8 Tenacious and got into some really good areas, often infield, to link up the play. Has massively taken his chance to impress. 8

3. Daniel Ballard - 8 Totally dominant and stepped out with the ball well whenever he got the opportunity. Playing with a composure well beyond his years. 8

4. Danny Batth - 7 Kept it simple on the ball and won a lot in the air. Typically steady return to the XI. 7